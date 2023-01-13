Gosport woman rescued from fire caused by tumble dryer
Firefighters have rescued a woman and a dog from a blaze that started in a tumble dryer.
Four fire crews were called at about 10:30 GMT to Howe Road in Gosport, Hampshire.
The woman was led down a ladder from the first floor of the building, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said.
She was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Fire station manager Carl Halewood said: "We were able to perform a successful rescue thanks to the quick and efficient response from our crews.
"Their swift actions ensured we were able to prevent the fire from spreading and causing more damage to the property."
Mr Halewood urged people to ensure their clothes dried safely and to install smoke alarms on each floor of their properties.
