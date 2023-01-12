Portsmouth house collapse: More residents rehoused
A further property has been evacuated following the collapse of a terraced house.
A house in Langford Road, Portsmouth, caved in on 7 December and caused the partial collapse of the home next door.
Two people were taken to hospital following the collapse.
Afterwards three houses were deemed "structurally unsafe". Portsmouth City Council said demolition works would take place and the evacuation of the fourth property was a "precaution".
Ian Maguire, assistant director of regeneration for the authority, said: "Our building control team have been visiting Langford Road regularly since the collapse of number 25 in December to monitor the adjacent properties.
"It was decided on Sunday to temporarily rehouse the residents of number 29 and set up a partial road closure.
"This was a precautionary measure and emergency action is being taken to make the structure safe at number 27 and it is likely that there will be some demolition work."
Community wardens and surveyors from the council have been speaking to residents in the neighbouring properties.
Mr Maguire said the properties affected "had all experienced visible, severe, and ongoing cracking in internal walls over a period of months".
He added: "There are thousands of terraced properties of similar age in the city, and we have not seen issues like this anywhere else.
"As these are private properties, the relevant insurance companies will be no doubt instructing experts to look at the reason for the collapse and repair options."
The council previously said the collapse could be "due to the poor quality of the bricks originally used to build the below ground level walls".
Its building control team suspects the substandard bricks caused the failure of sub-floor walls, "together with the damp conditions and inadequate foundations".
The council said any residents whose home was affected by the collapse, or those worried about the safety of their building, should contact their building insurance company or landlord.
After the collapse initially 18 homes were evacuated while engineers assessed the area.