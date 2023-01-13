New contract for Isle of Wight Ventnor seaweed removal
A new contract has been awarded for the removal of seaweed from an Isle of Wight harbour, which had previously cost the council more than £100,000.
Ventnor Harbour has suffered from the constant presence of seaweed carried in from the English Channel.
The newly-formed Ventnor Haven Management Ltd will take over all aspects of the harbour management for £78,000 a year.
The council said the deal would "safeguard the future" of the harbour.
Removal of the seaweed from Ventnor Harbour - built in 1994 - is necessary to maintain its depth and get rid of smells.
The authority previously contracted the work to Ventnor business Cheetah Marine, but the costs of clearing seaweed soared by £28,000 in three years, to £103,155 a year.
In September the council announced it would put a contract out to tender to manage all aspects of the harbour including berthing income collection, maintenance and the removal of seaweed.
One of the key changes proposed is a move away from diesel to electricity to remove seaweed from the harbour.
Phil Jordan, cabinet member for infrastructure, said those behind the new firm, who also run Ventnor Haven Fishery, had "in-depth" knowledge of the harbour.
"The new contract will help safeguard the future of this important Ventnor asset and bring about improvements, while providing a significant annual saving for the council taxpayer," he added.
