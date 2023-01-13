Frankie Fitzgerald: Girlfriend killed out of jealousy, court told
A woman, with an interest in serial killers and bondage, stabbed her boyfriend to death with a dagger out of jealousy, a court has heard.
Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, from Portsmouth, was found dead at Shaye Groves' home in Havant on 17 July 2022.
Ms Groves, 27, is accused of cutting his throat as he slept before repeatedly stabbing him in the chest.
Ms Groves, also known as Shaye Corrigan, of Botley Drive, denies a charge of murder.
Winchester Crown Court heard the pair, who had been in an on-off relationship, would film bondage sessions on a camera that was set up in the defendant's home.
Jurors heard that, after the killing, Ms Groves video-called a friend telling her she had "snapped" and stabbed Mr Fitzgerald after finding messages on his phone to a 13-year-old girl.
When police arrived, bodyworn cameras showed Ms Groves telling officers Mr Fitzgerald had tried to attack her, the court was told.
She was also recorded telling officers she had footage of him raping and beating her.
Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, said three edited clips had been sent to the friend, suggesting Mr Fitzgerald had been violent and raped Ms Groves.
But the court was told police recovered the original footage which, Mr Perian suggested, portrayed consensual sex.
He said, when the recordings were "viewed in context", they contradicted the three short clips Ms Groves sent to her friend.
Jurors were also told Ms Groves had framed photos of serial killers on her wall, collected books about gangsters and watched true crime documentaries.
Mr Perian said: "She was familiar with crime scenes, how to create a false narrative and how to set up a false alibi."
The trial continues.
