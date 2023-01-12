Dog dies in chip pan fire at New Forest Sandy Balls holiday park
- Published
A dog has died in a chip pan fire at a holiday park chalet, the fire service has said.
The fire broke out at Sandy Balls Holiday Village in the New Forest, near Fordingbridge, Hampshire, on Wednesday at about 18:00 GMT.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the dog was found by crews who went in to the lodge to rescue it.
The occupant of the holiday home was treated for smoke inhalation, the service added.
