More owners give up pets amid cost of living crisis
- Published
An animal rescue charity has appealed for fosterers and donations as it said mounting financial pressures meant more people were giving up their pets.
Helping Cats and Dogs in Basingstoke said the centre used to take in seven to 10 animals a week.
"We're now seeing that on a daily basis, sometimes more," founder Kirsty Wrightson explained.
She said people were losing their homes, forcing them to give up their pets, amid the cost of living crisis.
"Some of these people have had these dogs and cats for so many years," she told the BBC.
"But they can't afford to pay their rent, they are losing their homes and finding cheaper properties but they can't take their animals with them.
"As if they're not going through enough, they're having to give up a family member as well. It's heart-breaking."
The cost of the animals' food and medical bills was also proving impossible for some, said Ms Wrightson, with the charity "snowed under with calls for help".
She said the Hampshire centre tried to keep pets with their owners as much as possible and had opened a food bank to help those struggling with costs.
Appealing for fosterers to "open their hearts" and offer a place for some of the animals in their own homes, Ms Wrightson said the charity also needed sponsorship to care for the animals it was taking in.
"The main thing we're struggling with at the moment is money," she said, adding: "Sponsorships will really help."
