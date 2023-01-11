Drivers warned of M27 Fareham-Portsmouth closure
A stretch of the M27 in Hampshire has been closed.
The motorway has been shut since the early hours eastbound between J11 for Fareham and J12 for Portsmouth.
National Highways said the closure, due to a Hampshire Police led incident, was expected to remain in place throughout the morning.
Motorists are being diverted off the motorway at junction 11 onto the A27 - severe delays have been reported on roads in the surrounding area.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for further details.
