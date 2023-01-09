Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard.
Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
A witness told the court on Monday: "She was ejected from the horse, I heard a crack as she fell."
Hampshire coroner Christopher Wilkinson recorded a verdict of accidental death.
The 49-year-old from Liphook died at the scene of the accident, despite efforts by the emergency services to save her, the inquest heard.
The witness, a scaffolder working nearby, told the Winchester court he saw Ms Brady and her horse "took to the grass and the horse gathered speed".
'Spooked'
He said: "I estimate it got to 35mph across the green with the female rider screaming as she tried to get control of the horse."
Ms Brady was thrown from the horse and was found in a 10ft deep ditch, where paramedics and police attempted to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination revealed she died of multiple traumatic injuries to her chest.
Mr Wilkinson said: "We cannot identify what triggered this horse as it entered on to the grass.
"It did get spooked and headed off at pace before, I suspect, it came to an abrupt halt at the mound before the ditch and she was ejected and fell the 10ft into the ditch."
The inquest heard that Ms Brady was commissioned into the Army and served with the Royal Logistics Corps.
She rowed for the British Army and became a full-time athlete and member of Team GB, taking part in the rowing world championships in Japan in 2005.
She was described by her family as an "amazing individual who strived for perfection".
