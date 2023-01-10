Southampton school offers free meals after man donates pension
A school in Southampton has been able to launch a scheme to offer free school meals for families on Universal Credit following a donation from a pensioner.
John Draper, headteacher of Swaythling School, had been looking into the cost of the plan when the man walked into the school with an envelope of cash.
About 15 families have benefited from the scheme which costs £8,000 a year.
The primary school plans to fund the meals in the long-term by launching a breakfast and after-school club.
The government earnings threshold for free meals is £7,400 a year, or £142.30 a week.
School meals are charged at £15 a week.
Mr Draper said: "We've actually noticed over the last few years, although we can see deprivation has increased for the children, the eligibility has gone down slightly which is really surprising."
Fidaa, a school governor and parent, said: "Now everyone knows their kids will be well fed and they won't have to worry about coming up with the money every month.
"A child gong to school hungry is not going to study. If they feel left out and everyone else is having a nice hot meal while they're eating a cold sandwich - that's not right.
"Some people are a bit proud to ask for help but the school did not disclose any names."
Mr Draper described the donation as "the miracle of Swaything", with enough money provided to fund the extra meals for "a good few months".
He said: "Longer term, we want to run a breakfast club and after-school provision for those working parents who need it - the small profit we generate, we will reinvest into additional free school meals.
"For some families, it will be the only hot meal that a child is getting throughout the day."
