Bluestar introduces six new bus routes for Southampton
- Published
A bus firm has introduced new routes after recruiting drivers who worked on a service that ended.
Southampton's main bus company First Bus South said it would close its bus depot and withdraw all of its City Red services from 19 February.
On Friday, firm Bluestar said it hosted recruitment days for those affected by the closure and more than 140 drivers, previously at First Bus, had signed up.
The company said it would run six new bus routes from 19 February.
Bluestar said its routes would link Lordshill, Townhill Park, Harefield, Hedge End, Sholing, Thornhill and Hamble with the city centre.
The firm's 19 route between Lordshill and Thornhill will run every 15 minutes on weekdays, rather than every 20 minutes.
It will run extra evening journeys on Bluestar's 7 between Sholing and the city centre, and a new route 13 will be put on between Harefield and the city centre, every 30 minutes on weekdays and hourly on a Sunday.
Bluestar said First Bus drivers, cleaners and engineers who had not already done so were still encouraged to apply for roles.
