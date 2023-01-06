Ukraine refugees' law change plea for foreign cars
Refugees who fled the war in Ukraine in their cars have pleaded for a law change to keep driving them in the UK.
Newer foreign cars can be used for six months before they must be registered and issued with GB licence plates.
The Department for Transport said the requirement was for road safety reasons.
However, Sergiy Dudar, who fled to Hampshire with his family, said many refugees could not afford modifications to make cars compliant.
Mr Dudar, who now lives in Fair Oak, said the village was not close to shops and was two miles from his children's school.
He estimated it would cost more than £13,000 to modify, register and insure his two family cars, which would then be unsuitable for use in Ukraine.
Former Liberal Democrat MP Dame Annette Brooke, who is hosting a Ukrainian mother and daughter at her home in Broadstone, Dorset, said she had been quoted a car conversion figure of £1,500.
She said: "We've written to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Transport.
"Students who come from overseas have their cars exempt from this registration. People who come to work on a fixed contract have that exemption.
"It's one tiny step to... make it applicable for the time of the residency permit that Ukrainians have which is a maximum of three years."
Judith Williams from the refugee charity Safe Passage Dorset said: "A lot of people don't understand why refugees need safe cars, mobile phones or decent clothes.
"They are trying very, very hard to be integrated."
More than 6,000 people have signed an online parliamentary petition calling for the law to be relaxed.
The Department for Transport said registering a foreign car would cost at least £55 depending on the vehicle model, age and condition.
