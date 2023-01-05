Portsmouth house collapse: Poor quality bricks 'likely cause'
A terraced house is believed to have collapsed due to the low grade bricks used to build it.
The house in Langford Road, Portsmouth caved in on 7 December and caused the partial collapse of the home next door.
Portsmouth City Council said: "The cause is likely due to the poor quality of the bricks originally used to build the below ground level walls".
Two people, believed to be the residents of the home, were taken to hospital following the collapse.
The authority said its building control team suspect the substandard bricks caused the failure of sub-floor walls, "together with the damp conditions and inadequate foundations".
Ian Maguire, assistant director of regeneration at Portsmouth City Council, said: "It is expected that this would only affect a limited number of properties.
"The insurance companies will be confirming the definitive cause of the collapse."
The council said any residents whose home was affected by the collapse, or those worried about the safety of their building, should contact their building insurance company or landlord.
After the collapse initially 18 homes were evacuated while engineers assessed the area. , three houses were later deemed "structurally unsafe".
