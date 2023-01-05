Man cleared of Ryde body in shower murder
A man has been found not guilty of murdering another man whose body was found in a shower.
Police initially missed Scott Cooper's body when they were called to Piers Brazier's flat in George Street, Ryde, on 4 January 2022, Isle of Wight Crown Court previously heard.
They were later recalled to the property and found Mr Cooper, 33, deceased in the shower.
Mr Brazier, 39, faced a retrial after a previous jury was discharged.
Mr Cooper died of injuries to his neck, head and body, the previous trial heard.
Officers were called to the flat believing it to be a domestic dispute and searched the property but failed to spot Mr Cooper's body in the shower or bloodstains on the carpet.
Hampshire Constabulary said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) asked the force to carry out an internal review of its handling of the case.
In a statement, the force said: "Three members of police staff from our Contact Management Centre were given Practice Requiring Improvement (PRI).
"PRI is an opportunity to review what happened with a line manager, to look at whether there is any development needed, and to capture any learning for an individual or the organisation."
Following the verdict, Det Ch Insp Adam Edwards said: "Our thoughts remain with Scott's family and friends."
