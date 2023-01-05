The Apprentice: Martial arts instructor Sohail Chowdhary set for series
A martial arts instructor from Southampton is among the contestants in the new series of The Apprentice.
Sohail Chowdhary set up his martial arts school five years ago after losing his job with a leading accountancy firm.
The 28-year-old, who went to school and university in Southampton, will battle 17 other contestants for a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.
He said his work teaching martial arts "changes lives".
Mr Chowdhary, who was a pupil at Upper Shirley High and studied at the University of Southampton, set up AG Martial Arts after he lost his job.
He said he wanted to return to "what I was passionate about", having enjoyed martial arts as a child.
He recalled the first class he held in the Shirley area of Southampton.
"It was a very, very small hall, with a small budget, but next thing you know people came in their hundreds and it's grown to about 600 members in Hampshire," he said.
"We get a lot of people who have been bullied or have confidence issues - or even women going through domestic violence at home - we are the escape where people can come and enjoy themselves and we help them at the same time.
"We impact so many kids' lives and I want to bring that the whole of the UK."
Looking ahead to the series, he said vying for Lord Sugar's investment and partnership in his business would be "a lot a pressure".
"I've got a mission and a purpose and, whatever it takes, I'll get it done - I'm going to give it 110% and do my best," he said.
He put his business acumen down to taking part in enterprise programmes at school at Upper Shirley High and Peter Symonds College in Winchester.
While at the University of Southampton he even organised a version of The Apprentice among business students.
"I didn't grow up with much wealth, just got by and worked hard. I went to school and made the most of the opportunities that were there.
"Business is in my blood - you know who you want to be and make your dreams come true," he added.
While not able to give away any details of his encounters with Lord Sugar in the board room, he described the billionaire businessman as "down to earth and genuinely funny".
The new candidates will be hoping to follow last year's winner Harpreet Kaur, who secured investment for her dessert company Oh So Yum.
The Apprentice starts on 5 January on BBC One. Viewers can stream the show live or catch up on BBC iPlayer.