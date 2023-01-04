Kiran Pun murder probe: Police confirm further sighting of missing man
- Published
Police investigating the disappearance of a man over a month ago have confirmed a further sighting of him.
Kiran Pun, travelled by train to Farnborough, Hampshire, and then took the bus to Aldershot train station on 1 December, arriving shortly after 19:30 GMT.
Police said its now known Mr Pun, 36, walked along East Station Road about 10 minutes later.
Since he went missing five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Hampshire Constabulary said each had been released while inquiries continue.
Det Ch Insp Adam Edwards, from the force, said: "Having walked south from the railway station along East Station Road, we have evidence of him between the junctions for St George's Road and St Michael's Road.
"Kiran is likely to have walked in one of three directions from here; south through Manor Park, north east towards the High Street or south west in the direction of Manor Walk.
"We have real concerns that something terrible has happened to Kiran, and we need the support of the people to help establish what has happened and where he is now."
The force is appealing for information and for people to send in footage from the area which may have caught Mr Pun's movements on 1 December.
Mr Pun, from Amesbury, is described as approximately 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.
He has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.