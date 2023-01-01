Kiran Pun: Bus passenger plea in missing man murder inquiry
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a missing man have appealed for the passengers on the bus where he was last seen to come forward.
Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December.
Hampshire Constabulary has also appealed for dash cam, CCTV or other footage from the night he went missing.
Since his disappearance, five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Those arrested - two men aged 21 and 20 and a 17-year old boy all from Farnborough, a 29-year-old man from Fleet, and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot - have been released on bail.
Mr Pun has not been located since he got off the number 1 bus from Farnborough to Aldershot just after 19:30 GMT.
In a statement released to accompany the CCTV image from the bus, a police spokesperson said: "In particular we wish to speak with the person at the top of the stairs in this photo, who we know got off the bus at the same time."
Police have also set up an online portal for people to send in any footage they may have from the area.
Det Ch Insp Roger Wood said: "I want to ask anyone who may have footage which captures Kiran, particularly anyone who lives or was in the vicinity of Aldershot railway station, to please take a look at it and send it to us to help us continue piecing together Kiran's movements on the evening of December 1.
"Your footage could be vital in providing some further clarity and answers for Kiran's family and helping us to locate him.
"However small something may seem, it could be vitally important to us, so please get in touch with us."
Mr Pun is described as 5ft 8-9in (1.75m to 1.8m) with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.
