Kiran Pun: Three further arrests after man missing for four weeks
- Published
Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month.
Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at about 19:30 GMT on 1 December.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 21-year-old man, 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, all from Farnborough, have been arrested and remain in custody.
One man, a 36-year-old from Aldershot, and the other, a 29-year-old man from Fleet, have been released on police bail and will return on 23 and 24 March 2023 respectively.
Police are yet to locate Mr Pun, who is believed to have links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover, a force spokesman said.
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary will continue conducting searches in Aldershot and around the area of the station.
DCI Adam Edwards added: "I want to appeal again for anyone with information about Kiran and his disappearance, however small it may seem to you, to get in touch with us."
"We are continuing to work hard to find out where Kiran may be, and try to piece together his movements prior to and since the last sighting at Aldershot Railway Station."
Mr Pun is described as 5ft 8-9in with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.