Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust declares critical incident
- Published
A hospital trust has declared a critical incident and called on the community to help it clear beds.
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said demand for urgent care was "far outstripping" its capacity.
It said the public could help the situation by taking their relatives and friends home as soon as they are ready to be discharged.
The trust, which has its main site at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, had ended its latest critical incident on Friday.
In a statement, the trust said: "At a time when our services are really stretched, the extra support patients receive from those closest to them can really help with their recovery and returning to good health and independence.
"Just making sure your relative or friend is home safe, will not only help them recover but help us to care for another Portsmouth person who needs a hospital bed."
Hospital bosses declare a critical incident when they are worried their facilities are on the brink of not being able to provide critical services, such as emergency care.
It paves the way for measures such as the redeployment of staff.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.