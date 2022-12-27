Hampshire man fundraises for motor neurone disease cure
- Published
A man has pledged to "pick up the ball" in fundraising for motor neurone disease (MND) after the death of rugby player Doddie Weir.
James Clarke, 42, from Hampshire, was diagnosed with the disease in December 2021.
Mr Clarke has raised over £440,000 for Mr Weir's My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.
"The strength and determination he displayed whilst fighting MND was truly inspirational," Mr Clarke said of Mr Weir.
Mr Weir, a former Scottish rugby player, raised millions of pounds for research into the condition after his own diagnosis with the disease.
After his diagnosis, Mr Clarke completed a 50-mile cycle along Shipwright's Way with his 13-year-old son and 24 riders.
"My body was in immense pain towards the last few miles, so having my son there alongside me was a real boost," he said.
"I was very emotional crossing the finish line."
In October, Mr Clarke also raised more than £200,000 to fight MND during a black tie ball held at Frensham Hall in Farnham.
Mr Clarke and his wife, Lottie, have gained the support of celebrities including David Beckham, Fearne Cotton and astronaut Tim Peake.
"We never expected to receive the response we did," he said.
"If that helps just one family going through something similar to mine, then I know it's a job well done."
'An end to this disease'
Jill Douglas, chief executive for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, said Mr Clarke's fundraising was "amazing".
"Like Doddie, James is giving so much of his precious time to raise funds to hopefully put an end to this disease," she said.
"It is because of people like James that we can continue to fund our vital research and clinical trials so we can finally find a cure."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.