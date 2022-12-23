Southampton: Work on Bedford Place set to begin
Part of a busy road will close for six weeks as a project to revamp a city neighbourhood is set to get under way.
Work to build a new square at the junction of Carlton Place and Lower Bannister Street in Southampton, as well as widening pavements on Bedford Place, will begin on 9 January.
The scheme is expected to be completed by 14 April.
But Bedford Place will be closed for six weeks during the first half of the work.
The closure will affect the stretch of road between Henstead Road and Amoy Street.
Southampton City Council said access for residents and businesses in Canton Street, Bedford Place and Carlton Place would be maintained throughout but there would be times when access to properties "would not be viable from specific directions".
"This will be appropriately signed with the diversion route. It will not be possible to gain through access of Bedford Place from adjoining roads during this time," said the council in a letter to local residents and businesses.
Temporary two-way traffic lights will also be in operation from 11 January at the junction of Southampton Street and Carlton Place for four weeks.
The new square on Carlton Place will provide areas for outdoor tables and seating and could be used for pop-up events and markets. CCTV cameras in the area will be upgraded and lighting will be improved.
Bedford Place will instead have a widened pavement area with plants and seating at its junction with Carlton Place.
The temporary hospitality area on Bedford Place, outside Beards and Boards, will also be replaced with a permanent buildout.
The work follows months of discussions as the initial closure of Bedford Place in 2020 proved to be controversial.
