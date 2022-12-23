Isle of Wight church could become community hub
- Published
A rundown church could be turned into a community hub for the young people.
Regeneration plans have been unveiled for St Thomas's Church in Ryde on the Isle of Wight after it was bought by the town council.
Architects said the Grade II listed building was having a negative impact on the community due to a lack of maintenance and anti-social behaviour in the churchyard.
Comments on the plans can be made until 27 January.
If the plans are approved Ryde Town Council (RTC) will transform the church to provide a new home for its youth service, Network Ryde.
Leah Mew Architecture said the building had once made a positive spiritual and community contribution to the town.
The overhaul would feature a new kitchen area, four multifunctional pods, office space plus underfloor heating in two thirds of the church, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The "poor and unsafe" stained glass windows would be restored, as would the clock and the church pews.
Outside, historic iron railings would be reinstated, solar panels would be added to help with running costs and a flag pole and lightning rod would be installed on the tower.
A church has been on the site since 1719 but it was rebuilt and enlarged in 1827 as the population of Ryde grew.
Following the death of its main patron, George Brigstocke, in 1956, services continued for only another year and the building was threatened with demolition in 1969.
The planning agents said the regeneration would bring the building back into the community as a much-needed space for the youth of Ryde and prevent it from continuing to decay.
