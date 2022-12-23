Southern Water shortage: Hampshire MP Caroline Nokes criticises firm
- Published
Southern Water has been highly criticised by an MP whose constituents are facing a Christmas without supplies.
Hampshire MP Caroline Nokes said it was "entirely unacceptable" that 20,000 people were entering a third day without water.
The company said pipes had burst following a thaw after freezing temperatures.
But it added supplies should be returned by the end of Friday.
Homes and businesses in the Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford have either suffered with low pressure or been without water since Wednesday.
In a statement released on Friday morning Southern Water said it was in a position where it believed it could meet demand and that "customers will see water supply in their homes over the coming hours".
The company said it would be increasing supply gradually as it re-pressurises the network to avoid pipes bursting.
"This means that it's going to take a little while for all our customers to be back in supply, and for some that could be this evening," it said.
It again apologised for the inconvenience to its customers who are still having to collect bottled water from four water stations in the SO postcodes, and told the BBC compensation would be forthcoming.
#SouthHampshire - we’re so sorry again for the disruption and distress caused over the last few days.— Southern Water (@SouthernWater) December 23, 2022
Three bottled water stations have reopened 👇 as per the map below.
South Winchester Park & Ride will NOT reopen, and for the Ageus, please use the North entrance, Botley Way. pic.twitter.com/hvTcSNSIzK
Speaking on BBC Radio Solent, the MP for Romsey and Southampton North said the problem had "been a long time coming".
Ms Nokes said customers had reported issues with leaks since the August drought and "nothing's been done about them so you could argue the the problem's of Southern Water's own making."
'Unacceptable'
The Conservative MP was out delivering water on Thursday night and said one of her constituent's had got up at midnight and "put every pot and pan she had in the kitchen out in her garden to collect rainwater so she'd had some water to flush the loo with".
Ms Nokes said the woman and her husband, who is disabled, both had Covid and were on Southern Water's priority service register but had still had no support.
"Defra (Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs) need to have a serious conversation about this in the new year," she said.
"It is unacceptable."
In response, Southern Water's chief customer officer, Katy Taylor, said: "All we can do is ask customers to get in touch with us if they haven't received water.
"We will take all those calls by whatever channel they come to us and we will get that water delivered and I know the guys have been getting water delivered throughout the night."
She said customers would "absolutely" have their water back by Christmas Day, adding: "We're hoping by the end of today [Friday}."
The four bottled water stations set up are open daily from 08:00 to 22:00 GMT, unless stated otherwise on Southern Water's website.
However, the water firm urged people to check online before travelling to its Eastleigh station which "may close briefly to restock".
- East Winchester Park and Ride, SO23 9NP
- South Winchester Park and Ride, SO21 2FG
- Places Leisure in Eastleigh, SO50 9NL
- Ageas Bowl in West End, SO30 3XH
Elsewhere, multiple pipe bursts and leaks have also led to the loss of supplies in parts of Sussex and Kent after storage reservoir levels dropped.
South East Water said supplies had returned in Tunbridge Wells, and should be back in Sussex later.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.