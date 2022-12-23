Hythe Ferry: Councils rule out subsidising service
Three councils have ruled out bailing out a ferry service which is to cease trading following financial struggles.
The operator of Hythe Ferry announced the service, linking the market town and Southampton, was "no longer financially viable".
It was saved by community fundraising and council funding during the pandemic.
Southampton, Hampshire and New Forest councils said they would not provide ongoing subsidy.
Director Lee Rayment said on Wednesday there was "no alternative" but to cease trading on 31 December due to rising costs and low passenger numbers.
"In fact, we are now running at a loss, which cannot be sustained during the historically quiet winter months," he said.
The ferry struggled during the pandemic prompting a crowdfunding effort and bail-outs from local councils.
In a joint statement, Southampton City Council and Hampshire County Council said: "Unfortunately, following the Covid pandemic and the rising cost of living, demand has not returned to previous levels, and we are not able to provide the amount of ongoing subsidy that would be needed to keep the service running.
"We very much hope that a new operator can be found," it added.
New Forest District Council said while the end of the service was "regrettable", it was not involved in looking for a prospective new owner.
The ferry operates from the end of Hythe Pier - with passengers travelling along it on the oldest continuously-operating public pier train in the world.
The pier and its associated structures were awarded Grade II listed status in August 2021.
Hythe Pier Heritage Association (HPHA) has been working to restore the pier and railway.
In a statement the community group said it was "very sad" about the closure.
"We sincerely hope that a way can be found to ensure that there is still a future for the historic ferry link between Hythe and Southampton.
"We will continue to work towards our aim of restoring and redeveloping Hythe Pier, its associated buildings and the unique century-old pier railway for the benefit of the community of Hythe."
Other regular users of the ferry took to social media to express their sadness at the end of the service.
Ben Webster of the Waterside Cycling Action Group said the ferry would be a "great loss" to the area.
"We must fight to save it. It's a wonderfully scenic way of getting to Southampton and bikes are free, helping us avoid roads hostile to cyclists between Hythe and Marchwood," he said
Tristam James tweeted he was "gutted" to lose the ferry as a commuting option.
Unfortunately this looks like it was my last ferry commute tweet. The owner of #HytheFerry announced tonight that they can no-longer afford to run the service and they are stopping 31 Dec. I'm gutted, but hoping someone takes it on and it makes a comeback in the future. https://t.co/kC1fE6NI9V— Tristam James (@Tristam_James) December 21, 2022
Alex Wade, ward councillor for Hythe West on New Forest District Council said: "The Ferry is part of our heritage and identity and its heartbreaking to hear the news.
"I hope moving forward that a future buyer can be found and there is a future for our much loved and valued Ferry.
