Southern Water hopes supplies will return by Christmas Day in Hampshire

Bottled water station
Bottled water have been set up for those who have lost their supply

A water firm has said it hopes thousands of homes have their supplies returned by Christmas Day.

More than 20,000 properties in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford in Hampshire were affected on Wednesday.

Southern Water said pipes had burst following a thaw after freezing temperatures.

It added it was "throwing everything we can at it... so we can restore everyone's water."

Katy Taylor, Southern Water's chief customer officer, said: "This is not what we want for our customers, especially coming into Christmas.

"I recognise this is a massive inconvenience, this is our team's absolute priority."

She added the loss of pressure or water supply was down to "a number of leaks from the freeze thaw... going from the super cold temperature to when it warmed up it's led to pipes bursting."

"We are working as hard as we can to resume full service by Sunday," she added.

Three bottled water stations have been set up:

  • East Winchester Park and Ride, SO23 9NP - opens at 08:00 GMT
  • South Winchester Park and Ride, SO21 2FG - opens at 08:00
  • Places Leisure in Eastleigh, SO50 9NL - opens at 08:00

Further bottled water stations will be opening closer to Southampton. The water firm said details would be posted on its website as soon as possible.

It added bottled water deliveries would be made to "our most vulnerable customers on the Priority Services Register".

