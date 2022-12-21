Southern Water customers left without water due to leaks and rain
Several properties across Hampshire are currently without water or facing low pressure due to heavy rain and leaks, a water company has said.
The issue is affecting Southern Water customers in Marchwood, Hythe, Dibden, Holbury, Fawley and Blackfield.
The company apologised for the disruption and said it was trying to fix the issues as quickly as possible.
Bottled water stations are expected to be provided but the exact locations are yet to be confirmed.
In a statement, Southern Water said the recent heavy rain caused the amount of sediment in water, taken from rivers in Hampshire, to be higher than normal.
"This means our water treatment works are having to work harder to treat the water before we can supply to our customers," it added.
"We're doing our best to find a technical solution to accelerate this process."
Leaks caused by freezing pipes followed by the thaw were also adding to stress on resources, the company said.
Bottled water is currently being delivered to the affected Southern Water customers who are on the company's priority services register.
