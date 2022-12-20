Hampshire and Isle of Wight NHS trusts declare critical incident
A critical incident has been declared in hospitals across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Five out of seven trusts in the counties said they were experiencing "significant and increasing pressure" on services.
Hampshire, Southampton, Portsmouth and Isle of Wight NHS trusts and South Central Ambulance are affected.
A spokesperson for the integrated care board said it was "purely due to acute winter pressure".
They confirmed it was not linked to current or pending strike action.
Dr Lara Alloway, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board and chief medical officer for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the ongoing pressure on local NHS services is "significant".
She said: "Hospitals, urgent treatment centres, minor injuries units, GP practices and ambulance services are all being significantly impacted.
"Dedicated health and care teams are working round-the-clock to ensure patients receive the care they need."
Dr Alloway added "nearly all" hospital beds were full across the county.
Isle of Wight NHS Trust announced a critical incident more than two weeks ago due to pressures on services.
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, comprising Andover War Memorial, Basingstoke & North Hampshire and Royal Hampshire County Hospitals, said it was facing challenges discharging patients from hospitals.
Dr Alloway called on friends and family to help pick up patients and take them home.
She added: "We know people recover more quickly when they are back home rather than staying in hospital for too long. If you can, please help a friend in leaving hospital to get back in their own homes more smoothly and in time to celebrate Christmas."
Trust Update: HHFT has declared a Critical Incident.
Please consider using NHS 111 online for non-emergency advice and support.
Meanwhile, South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), which serves North East Hampshire, has also announced a critical incident.
As a result of the critical incident, only those with life-threatening conditions and injuries are being asked to attend emergency departments.
Hospitals are also encouraging patients to use the NHS 111 online service as phones are busy and consider getting a flu jab.
Dr John Knighton, from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: "The length of delays being experienced and the lack of capacity to treat emergencies puts patient safety at significant risk.
"We apologise for the delays accessing urgent services, but rest assured we are doing everything in our power to meet the need."
