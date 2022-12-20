Plans to demolish 'perilous' Isle of Wight cliff wall

view of the wall from the streetPhil Salmon Planning
The wall sits behind the property Crows Nest on Hambrough Road

A cliff wall in "perilous condition" could be removed to stop it damaging other buildings.

The wall sits above properties on Ventnor Esplanade, on the Isle of Wight, but its owners are unknown despite a public notice being published asking for them to come forward.

The confusion is believed to have led to a lack of maintenance and subsequent deterioration.

Plans to demolish the wall have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

The wall has partially fallen down but is in extremely poor condition and unstable, leading to the recommendation from surveyors that it should be demolished, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Phil Salmon Planning
A notice asking for the owners of the wall to come forward has been published

The proposals have been submitted by Cowes-based developers Rotapoint, which owns Beachlands below the wall on the Esplanade.

The company already has permission to build four town houses at the site.

Public comments can be submitted to the council by 18 January.

Google/ Phil Salmon Planning
The wall is believed to be unstable

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.