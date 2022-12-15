Bluestar announces Southampton First Bus takeover bus routes
A bus operator has said it will take over six new routes after a rival company announced plans to withdraw from Southampton.
Last month First Bus South said it would close its bus depot and stop all of its City Red services early next year.
It said its operations were "not sustainable" following the pandemic and changing travel patterns.
Rival operator Bluestar has announced it will take over six routes.
The company, which is owned by Go Ahead, said it intended to add the services to its network.
Its new network map shows it either filling gaps left by First Bus, or becoming the only provider on routes it already served.
First Bus South blamed lower customer numbers post-Covid, rising costs, changes in travel patterns and insufficient demand for its decision to end its operations in Southampton from 19 February.
The company employs 120 drivers, as well as maintenance and office staff.
Bluestar is staging a number of recruitment events with First Bus, with drivers offered a £2,000 "joining bonus".
Earlier this year another of the Go Ahead group's companies, Morebus, took over the running of bus services in Bournemouth and Poole following the collapse of Bournemouth Transport Ltd.
