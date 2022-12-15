Andover A303 crash: Michal Kopaniarz charged
- Published
A man has been charged following a fatal crash in which three people died.
The collision on the A303 near Andover, Hampshire in August 2021 involved four vehicles. Alex Britton, 28, Tina Ince, 58, Tom Watson, 30, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Michal Kopaniarz, 39, from Donnington, Shropshire, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
He is due before Basingstoke Magistrates Court.
A Vauxhall Astra car, food delivery van, HGV and recovery truck were involved in the crash.
The three people who died were all from separate vehicles, police said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.