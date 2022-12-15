Hampshire: Dead animals left at village church in 'macabre' act
A village church previously daubed with Satanic symbols has had a dead cat tied to its flagpole and a dead fox left on its doorstep.
Police were called after the cat was found at St Peter's Church in Bramshaw, near Southampton, on Monday.
The Rev David Bacon said it had left his parishioners feeling unsettled.
In 2019 the church was targeted with apparently occult-inspired graffiti and dead sheep painted with pentagrams were left in the village.
Church treasurer David Coates, who retrieved the cat, said it had one eye missing.
"It seems a strange thing to do, it's a week before Christmas, we're just hoping and praying we don't get anything else," Mr Bacon added.
The dead cat was discovered by members of the congregation of the 12th-century church hanging from a flagpole and was removed by Mr Coates.
"It was tied on the halyard, it was rather macabre. It was a large, black cat and one of its eyes was missing," the 78-year-old said.
"There were no markings on it, but it had its mouth open. It looked rather nasty, but it didn't appear to have any wounds on it."
'May be Satanism'
The church treasurer said Hampshire Constabulary had spoken to him and his wife, the warden, on Wednesday.
He said: "There's nothing sinister at our church. This may be Satanism, it may just be a weirdo or someone with a grudge. It's a nasty feeling."
The Rev Bacon said he did not feel threatened and did not think there was a link to what happened in 2019.
"But it's one of those things about where we live," he said. "We're in the New Forest, it's an area where strange things happen."
The New Forest has a history of paganism and was home to Gerald Gardner, described as the "father of modern witchcraft".
"There was nothing obviously directed at anybody, but it is unpleasant for those who had to clear it up," Mr Bacon added.
"The one with the sheep was definitely the occult, this seems much more random."
