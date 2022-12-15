Portsmouth: Man arrested over rape of woman who asked for help
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked after asking for directions.
Police said the woman, in her 40s, had been walking along Northern Parade, Portsmouth, on 17 August between 01:00 and 02:00 BST.
She asked a man unknown to her for directions. He walked with her for a short time before he raped her.
The force said the arrested man, aged 21 and from the city, remains in police custody.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.
The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
