Nurses' strike: 'We are striking to protect patients'
Nurses are going on strike to increase staffing levels and protect vulnerable patients, a nursing union member has said.
Chuks Ifeajuma, from Hampshire, said he voted in favour of action by members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) because "patients are at risk".
The RCN will strike on Thursday and 20 December at many NHS trusts in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Mr Ifeajuma said a substantial pay rise would improve patient care.
'Slap in the face'
The government has said the RCN's 19.2% pay claim is unaffordable and it has agreed to meet independent recommendations on pay.
Nurses will still provide emergency care, but routine services will be affected by the strikes.
Mr Ifeajuma, who asked the BBC not to disclose his place of work, said: "We are campaigning to get better pay for staff to increase staffing levels.
"So it's not just about the money, it's about the increase in staffing levels and patient care.
"You've got someone working really hard to protect the nation, to serve the people and at the end of the day they still go to the food bank to get food to eat or feed their family. I think that's a slap in the face."
His employer, which he asked the BBC not to disclose, is not one of the NHS trusts affected by the action.
