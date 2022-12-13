Skyscraper plan for former Portsmouth Debenhams site
- Published
A 38-storey skyscraper, which would be Portsmouth's tallest building, is part of proposals unveiled for the site of a former Debenhams department store.
Phil Salmon Ltd plans to build more than 400 homes as well as retail and commercial space as part of its Jubilee Place development.
The firm said it would "kick start the regeneration" of the city centre.
But Councillor Steve Pitt, the council's economic chief, said he was "yet to be convinced" about the scheme.
The Isle of Wight-based firm said it was planning to submit a planning application in the spring for the site which has been unused since the store closed in January 2020.
The 38-storey block has been described as a "key element" of the proposal for the corner of Commercial Road and Arundel Street, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The site would provide 1,800sqm of ground floor retails space and 3,600 sqm of commercial space above it with pedestrian links across the site.
The 400 homes would include an unspecified amount of "affordable key worker housing".
However, concerns have been raised the developer has yet to rule out building student accommodation.
Mr Pitt said: "It's a massive change proposed for that area - and a massive building, the city's first skyscraper - but we still need to see the final details of any planning application that comes forward."
Ward councillor Cal Corkery welcomed the scheme but said the area needed "decent quality homes which are affordable for local people struggling with the cost of living" not "expensive luxury student accommodation".
In April 2021, the developer submitted an application to demolish the building, however a decision has yet to be made by the council.
An exhibition of the new plans will be on display at the main entrance of the former department store on Thursday with an online consultation running until early January.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.