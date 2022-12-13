Hedge End school warning after boys seen walking on frozen pond
- Published
A school has warned pupils after boys were seen walking on a frozen pond.
Wildern School in Hedge End, Hampshire, said the group was spotted on ice near the school at 15:15 GMT on Monday.
On Facebook, it wrote: "We believe the students were boys in Years 7 or 8 and they didn't seem to understand why so many members of the public were concerned for their safety."
The warning comes after three boys died after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull, West Midlands, on Sunday.
Wildern's assistant headteacher Matthew Knight said the school would be reminding all students of the risks.
Writing to parents on Monday, he said: "Please can we ask you, especially following the sad news from Solihull today, that you remind your child of the dangers of doing this."
