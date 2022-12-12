Farnborough Crufts winner guilty over dog attack on visitor
- Published
A Crufts winner has been found guilty of allowing her dog to maul the leg of a visitor to her home.
Margaret Peacock, 69, was accused of being in charge of the Belgian Malinois while it was dangerously out of control and attacking Natasha Turner.
However, she told Salisbury Crown Court Ms Turner had already been bitten by an unknown dog elsewhere when she arrived at the house in Farnborough, Hampshire.
The breeder was released on bail to appear for sentencing on 3 February.
'Tearing knife'
Ms Turner, 33, previously told the court she felt like she had been stabbed when she was attacked on 1 February 2021.
"It was like someone had got a knife, put it in your leg and was tearing it through with a knife," she said.
Sian Beaven, prosecuting, said the dog, called Mako, "launched into a full attack on the lower part of Miss Turner's leg" and refused to let go, even when the defendant attempted to grab a screwdriver.
However, the jury heard three 999 calls in which the breeder said Ms Turner had been attacked "in the street... it wasn't in my house".
Both women were treated in hospital for bite wounds, the jury heard.
The defendant had been required under contract to keep in control of the dog, called Mako, at home because of a previous incident, the court was told.
Ms Turner said the breeder asked her afterwards not to contact the police because she was worried the dog would be put down and also bought her gifts in an attempt to stop her reporting the incident.
Adjourning sentencing, Judge Richard Parkes KC warned Peacock: "Please do not assume from the fact that I release you on bail that there isn't a very real risk of a sentence of custody."
