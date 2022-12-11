Southampton: Drink and drug-driving arrest after pedestrian killed
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug and drink-driving after a woman was hit and killed by a car.
The woman was struck on West End High Street at the junction with Lower New Road in Southampton shortly after 22:45 GMT on Saturday, police said.
The grey BMW then collided with a parked black Ford Fiesta, which then crashed into a nearby building.
The woman, aged in her 50s, who had been on the pavement, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
A 28-year-old man from the city was arrested at the scene, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit, driving while unfit through drink and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.
He remained in police custody, police added.
The woman's next of kin were being supported by specialist officers, the force said.
Witnesses and anyone with CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or ring doorbell footage of the BMW in the area at the time, was urged to contact police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.