CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
- Published
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth.
The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man for help and he walked with her for a short while before raping her.
The force has released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to in relation to the attack.
He is described as between 22 and 24 years old, of average height and build, with blonde hair in a tuft at the front and wearing a grey tracksuit top.
The man was captured on CCTV walking through the M27 underpass near the Portsmouth Road McDonald's.
In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: "We appreciate the images of this man are not the best quality, but we are hoping someone perhaps recognises him from his build."
The force confirmed the victim continues to be supported by specialist officers and the investigation is ongoing.
