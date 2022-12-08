Five Portsmouth homes in exclusion zone after terraced house collapse
- Published
Three houses have been deemed "structurally unsafe" after a terraced house collapsed in Portsmouth.
The city council has confirmed an exclusion zone is in place around five properties following the incident on Wednesday at about 08:30 GMT.
Two people, believed to be the residents of the home in Langford Road, remain in hospital.
In a statement, the authority said two other homes were awaiting structural surveys.
The exclusion zone is currently in place around the five properties and minor demolition work has begun to make the site safe.
A council spokesperson said utilities were disconnected after the collapse and initially 18 homes were evacuated while engineers assessed the area.
They said most residents returned home by Wednesday evening, but those living in the five properties in the exclusion zone had been supported in finding alternative accommodation.
"Portsmouth City Council is providing information and support to residents who have been affected and have concerns about their property," they said.
"We will be fully investigating the cause of the collapse and will share information when it is available."
