Bramley woman returns to BMX racing after 34 years
A former BMX cycling world champion has returned to the sport after 34 years.
Sarah-Jane Nichols, 52, from Bramley, Hampshire, won world gold in the girls over 16 title in 1986 as a teenager and plans to return to national competitions.
She said after being "hit by the menopause really badly" she had to give up playing ice hockey, which left her looking for another way to stay active.
So Ms Nichols said she restored her BMX bike and started to attended rallies.
She said she started racng after one Christmas, aged 11, she came downstairs with her brother to find two shiny red BMX bikes.
"I was half expecting a yellow and blue BMX bike but they weren't actually very good for racing, in the nicest possible way," she told the BBC.
Ms Nichols' father took his children to their first race meeting in Southampton, which his daughter won: "From there, I think it was that little taste of winning, I was hooked."
She said: "I was seven times British champion, four times European, and the 1986 world champion."
The craze around BMX cycling began to "die down", Ms Nichols said, and she was working at the same time as competing by 1988 so she retired.
She then took up ice hockey until the Covid pandemic when she had to retire from that too.
"When the menopause hit me, I was at such a real low point," she said.
She was put on HRT by a doctor and, feeling better, she wanted to "do something" and turned to her BMX bike.
"Even at 52, if it wasn't BMX, I feel like I'd be doing something, I like to have something to focus on," she said.
Ms Nichols told the BBC her plan is to race in regional meetings next year, which would allow her to qualify for the British championships.
"I'd like to aim to get a podium, that would be amazing," she added.
