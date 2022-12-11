Cockleshell Heroes: Marines leave Bordeaux on anniversary recreation
A group of former Royal Marines have begun the second leg of a recreation of a daring World War Two raid.
They have embarked on a 100-mile cross-country yomp, having successfully kayaked up the Gironde river to Bordeaux in France.
The team is following the route of the Operation Frankton mission to attack Nazi ships in 1942.
While only two survived, the original mission was a success and the marines became known as the Cockleshell Heroes.
The Operation Frankton plan was to canoe almost 100 miles behind enemy lines to blow up a fleet of German ships moored at the port of Bordeaux in occupied France.
Five were mined and badly damaged, but only two of the 10-man team survived.
Its significance reportedly led Winston Churchill to say he believed the raid could have shortened the war by six months.
The marines' mission was so daring and dramatic, it was immortalised in the 1955 film The Cockleshell Heroes.
The Cockleshell 22 project sees 10 former marines kayak the same route to mark the 80th anniversary of the raid.
While in Bordeaux they took part in joint French-British commemoration events.
Project leader Loz Moore from Stockport said: "So many people have travelled from the UK and across France to be here - it's so important and lovely to see the combination of French and British traditions played out on the parade ground."
On Sunday they begin the second part of the challenge, a speed march on the 100-mile route from Blaye to Ruffecpath which the survivors used to escape.
Ben Mason from Christchurch, Dorset, said the team were "feeling alright" ahead of the marching leg.
He said: "I'm looking forward to the yomping now - we're done with the paddling, it was cold and wet and we're glad that's behind us."
The team has so far raised more than £25,000 for the Royal British Legion, the Royal Marines Charity and Help for Heroes.
They are aiming to have the challenge completed by 18 December.
The Cockleshell Heroes
The Royal Marine commandos trained around Portsmouth for four months ahead of their secret mission in December 1942.
They set off from Portsmouth on Royal Navy submarine HMS Tuna and were only given the details of their highly dangerous mission once on board.
Their target was a fleet of about 25 ships that were shipping essential materials - such as oils and natural rubber - that were needed for the Nazi war effort.
On 7 December, 10 marines were launched near the mouth of Gironde river in five two-man canoes.
Just two crews made it the almost-100 miles to the port - canoeing solely by night and resting by day - to plant mines on the enemy ships. Five were badly damaged in the raid.
Only two men survived the mission - Major Herbert "Blondie" Hasler and Corporal Bill Sparks.
