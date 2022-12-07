Marwell Zoo says eight penguins dead amid bird flu outbreak
- Published
Eight penguins at a Hampshire zoo have died in an outbreak of avian flu.
Marwell Zoo, near Colden Common, said four died from the illness while a further four tested positive and, by law, had to be euthanised.
The remaining seven will be isolated indoors for 21 days and retested before being given the all-clear.
The (HPAI) H5N1 strain was confirmed near Highclere and at Marwell on Monday, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
A 3km (1.86-mile) monitoring zone has been set up around both premises.
The flamingos at Marwell have been brought under a covered area of their enclosure as a precaution.
The zoo remains open but its Energy For Life Tropical House and walk-through aviaries will continue to be closed to the public.
In a statement, the zoo has said because of the conservation value of its bird collection "special derogation is in place, meaning only those that test positive have to be euthanised".
Elsewhere, 14 wild birds have been found dead at Poole Park in Dorset and residents have been urged not to touch any sick or dead birds and to keep pets on a lead.
There have been 140 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in the UK since 1 October 2022.
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
