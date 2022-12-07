Two in hospital after Portsmouth terraced house collapses

Nearby homes have been evacuated and the road closed after the mid-terraced house collapsed

Two people have been taken to hospital after a terraced house collapsed.

Firefighters were called to Langdon Road, Portsmouth, at 08:30 GMT along with an urban search and rescue adviser.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated and police cordoned off the road in the Copnor area of the city.

Engineers from Portsmouth City council and utility companies were also on the scene, working to isolate the power and gas supplies.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the two people injured were first treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken on to hospital.

The incident was handed over to Hampshire Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council engineers.

In a post on Facebook, local councillor Dave Ashmore called it a "shocking event" and said he had visited the scene earlier and spoken to the police team on site.

