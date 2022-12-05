Waterlooville: Call for awareness after eighth strep A child death
A headteacher is urging parents to know the signs of the strep A bacterial infection after the death of a pupil.
The child, who attended Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, is the latest confirmed death caused by an invasive form of the disease.
Since September eight other UK children have lost their lives due to complications caused by the bug.
Headteacher Alison Syred-Paul said they were "devastated" by the loss and now want to raise awareness.
In a statement she described the death as "tragic," and offered "sincere and heartfelt condolences to the child's family at this extremely sad time".
She said: "As a precaution, we have also been raising awareness amongst parents, carers and our school community of the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal infections, and what to do if a child develops these."
Trish Mannes from the UK Health Security Agency said they were working with local authorities to support the school.
She added: "Infection with Group A Streptococcus bacterium usually causes a sore throat, scarlet fever or skin rash and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing.
"In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren't normally found, which can be serious.
"We will implement public health actions including advice to the county council and school community."
Simon Bryant, director of public health at Hampshire County Council, said contracting the disease from another person is "very rare" and reassured parents there is "no reason for children to be kept home if well".
