Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by bike on Oxford towpath
An elderly woman has died two weeks after being knocked down by a bicycle on a riverside towpath.
Thames Valley Police said the woman, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries when she was struck by the hybrid bicycle at Iffley Lock on the River Thames near Oxford on 20 November.
She was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital but died on Friday.
Police said there were other walkers on the path at the time and have appealed for witnesses.
