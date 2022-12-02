Southampton stabbing: Fourth attempted murder charge
A fourth person has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Southampton city centre.
A 19-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries in Coleman Street on 18 November. He has since been discharged from hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was the latest to be charged over the attack.
He is also accused of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and violent disorder.
Police said he had been remanded in custody and was due before Southampton Crown Court on 9 December.
Two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old from the city have already been charged with attempted murder and are due before the same court on 23 December.
On Thursday, a 17-year-old from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.
Three other men aged 18, 19 and 21 have also been arrested and bailed.
