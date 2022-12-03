Cockleshell Heroes: Marines aim to recreate Bordeaux mission
- Published
A group of former Royal Marines are aiming to recreate one of the most daring raids of World War Two.
Codenamed Operation Franklin, 10 marines set out in kayaks to paddle up the Gironde river in France to attack Nazi ships near Bordeaux in 1942.
While only two survived, the mission was a success and they became known as the Cockleshell Heroes.
The Cockleshell 22 project sees 10 former marines kayak the same route to mark the 80th anniversary of the raid.
The marines' mission was so daring and dramatic, it was immortalised in the 1955 film The Cockleshell Heroes.
The Operation Franklin plan was to canoe almost 100 miles behind enemy lines to blow up a fleet of German ships moored at the port of Bordeaux in occupied France.
Five were mined and badly damaged, but only two of the 10-man team survived.
Its significance reportedly led Winston Churchill to say he believed the raid could have shortened the war by six months.
The ten former Marines intend to retrace the route, kayaking up the Gironde estuary at night.
They then plan to walk the same 100-mile route from Blaye to Ruffecpath the survivors used to escape.
The group will be using similar collapsible kayaks to the Cockleshell Heroes themselves, and have been training in locations such as Exmouth and Anglesey in the run up to the challenge.
Speaking at a launch event at Eastney in Portsmouth, where training for the original mission was carried out, retired Royal Marine commando Ben Mason said it would be "pretty tough".
He said: "For me this has been about an adventure but also to pay our respects and follow in the footsteps of these guys.
"We're trying to recreate it as accurately as we can, following the course they paddled 80 years to the day."
Sarah Holmes, whose great uncle Cpl George Sheard was one of those who drowned, said the challenge would "keep their memory going".
"It's lovely we can remember him and that people are inspired by what he did," she said.
"It's going to be pretty cold out there and they'll really feel the weather, so when they first get into the river, they'll know it."
As well as taking part in commemorations in Bordeaux, the team are also fundraising for the Royal British Legion, the Royal Marines Charity and Help for Heroes.
They are aiming to have the challenge completed by 18 December.
The Cockleshell Heroes
The Royal Marine commandos trained around Portsmouth for four months ahead of their secret mission in December 1942.
At the end of November 12 set off from Portsmouth on Royal Navy submarine HMS Tuna.
They were only given the details of their highly dangerous mission once on board.
Their target was a fleet of about 25 ships that were shipping essential materials - such as oils and natural rubber - that they needed for the Nazi war effort.
On 7 December, 10 marines were launched near the mouth of Gironde river in five two-man canoes.
Just two crews made it almost the 100 miles to the port - canoeing solely by night and resting by day - to plant mines on the enemy ships. Five were badly damaged in the raid.
Only two men survived the mission - Major Herbert "Bondie" Hasler and Corporal Bill Sparks.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.