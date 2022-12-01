Southampton NHS gambling clinic launched
An NHS clinic to treat people with gambling problems has been officially opened in Southampton.
The centre - the first of its kind in southern England, outside of London - is one of 15 planned by the government amid a rise in addiction referrals.
It will take clients from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight before expanding to cover the south east of England.
The clinic's director, Prof Sam Chamberlain, said fewer than 10% of problem gamblers received treatment.
He said: "We see especially high rates of gambling-related harms and gambling disorder in young people now.
"In Southampton we know there are hotspots for gambling - there's a [sic] lot of gambling venues in high street locations."
The NHS long-term plan in 2019 pledged to open 15 gambling clinics by 2024.
Eight have been launched so far in Manchester, Leeds, Southampton, Stoke, Sunderland, Telford and two in London.
The Southern Gambling Service is based in Castle Keep, Southampton, and will cost the NHS £850,000 a year.
In November, NHS England said referrals for treatment for gambling addiction were up 42% between April and September this year, with 599 patients referred compared with 421 patients between April and September in 2021.
Owen Baily, a gambling peer support worker, said his recovery from addiction accelerated when he had cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) at the country's first NHS clinic in London in 2011.
He said: "The fruits of being gambling-free are just amazing... compared to the years I was gambling where all experience was just utter devastation."
