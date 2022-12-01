Knowle ex-pandemic kitchen to shut after noise complaints
A village bar and restaurant that fed homeless people during the pandemic is to close down after noise complaints.
The Wicks, in Knowle, Hampshire, produced emergency meals during the second lockdown which was declared only days after it opened in October 2020.
In July 2022 Winchester City Council reduced the venue's live music nights because of excessive noise.
Its owner, Portsmouth city councillor George Madgwick, said the change cost him about three-quarters of his income.
"It was an incredibly large loss," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We went from doing an average of £12,000-£15,000 a week down to £3,000-£4,000 a week.
"It's a massive disappointment that three people complaining on five occasions have completely ruined the social hub for 800 people.
"It's the only thing in the village where people can meet up and socialise and now that's gone."
In April, a council investigator using local residents' homes recorded excessive noise from Adele and Michael Jackson tribute acts at the venue.
One resident wrote to the authority: "We have not been able to go to bed at a time that allows us to get enough sleep.
"We are regularly impacted on both Friday and Saturday nights. At times, there [have] been weeknight events which is incredibly inconsiderate."
Another said she had been unable to open her windows on summer evenings because of the noise.
The licensing sub-committee decided to restrict live music to one event per calendar month, with exceptions in December.
The venue will serve its customers for the last time on New Year's Eve.
