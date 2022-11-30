Marlhill Copse: Southampton Airport appeal to fell 100 trees fails
An airport's appeal to fell over 100 trees has been refused by a council.
Landowner Southampton Airport wanted to fell 116 trees at Marlhill Copse for the purposes of "good forestry".
A Southampton City Council investigation denied the appeal and said the removal would alter the character of the woodland.
A spokesperson for the airport said they were disappointed at the decision and would consider the next move for the copse.
'A real battle'
The airport's proposal had been refused in March 2021 and the High Court quashed a separate decision to remove the trees in 2020.
Campaigner and councillor John Savage said it was a "real battle" and he "couldn't be more pleased and grateful to the local residents who came along to speak in support".
"I am really delighted that the local use of the woodland was recognised by the inspector, along with the sense of place which is so key to Marlhill copse."
A spokesperson for Southampton Airport said they were disappointed in the decision as its proposal to fell the trees had been prepared following "extensive engagement with community groups, Southampton City Council, and relevant statutory bodies".
"As stewards of Marlhill Copse, Southampton Airport has worked with the local community to preserve and enhance the woodland's special character, accessibility, and biodiversity over recent years," they told the BBC.
"Following the Inspector's decision, we will consider our next steps to ensure the trees within the copse are well managed and to ensure Southampton Airport continues to meet its obligations under aviation safety legislation."
