First Bus South to end all services in Southampton
Southampton's main bus company has announced plans to withdraw all its services in the city.
First Bus South said it would close its bus depot and withdraw all of its City Red services from 19 February.
It said its operations were "not sustainable" and had been made worse by the pandemic and changing travel patterns.
Rival operator Bluestar, which is owned by Go Ahead, said it intended to take over the routes.
First Bus South managing director Simon Goff said the operator was working through "one of the most challenging situations ever to face the transport industry".
'Difficult decision'
"Lower customer numbers post-Covid, rising costs, changes in travel patterns and insufficient demand for the number of buses operating in the city's competitive market have all added extra pressure," he added.
"This has led to this difficult decision being taken and meant the business is simply no longer sustainable."
The company employs 120 drivers, as well as maintenance and office staff.
It said it would help those affected to find alternative roles within First Bus and would work with the city council to ensure a smooth transition as it ends it operations.
Bluestar said bus travellers "need not be concerned" at First Bus pulling out of the city.
Andrew Wickham, Bluestar managing director, said: "I can reassure them that Bluestar is ready to step in, to ensure bus users can still get to where they need to go.
'Disappointment and shock'
"From 19 February 2023, the city and its surrounding area will be covered by a very similar level of services - albeit with different coloured buses running the routes."
Earlier this year, another of the group's companies, Morebus, took over the running of bus services in Bournemouth and Poole following the collapse of Bournemouth Transport Ltd.
Councillor Eammon Keogh, Southampton's member for transport, said First Bus's announcement was a "real disappointment and shock".
"As a council we know that bus travel is an important and valued travel option in Southampton, which is why we have been supporting local bus operators, including First Bus, to support some of their most at-risk routes.
"We will be working closely with First Bus and the other bus operators in the city to keep any disruption to a minimum and to ensure we have an effective and efficient city-wide bus service in 2023 and beyond," he added.
